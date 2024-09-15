This season too, IndyCar has provided races full of unexpected episodes, some of which were almost Hollywood-like, many of which had a direct impact on the evolution of the general classification. Obviously, the last race of the 2024 championship could not be missed to witness twists that allowed Alex Palou to be able to conquer his third title in the top American open-wheel series, confirming his place in the roll of honor after the successes achieved in 2021 and last year, in both cases with Chip Ganassi.

Race report

Yet, judging from the days preceding the final round of the championship, the driver who seemed furthest from the possible conquest of the title seemed to be Palou. The Spaniard, together with another driver still mathematically in the running for the title like Scott McLaughlin, had in fact suffered a nine-place grid penalty starting position for the unauthorized engine substitution. All this had proved to be a huge assist in favor of Will Power, who in turn was the author of the 4th time and with the awareness of being able to extend his lead over the Catalan driver, who was even 24th. Yet, the dreams of glory for the Australian Penske driver were incredibly shattered right in the early stages of the race. What stopped Power, who was also racing for the third career win in IndyCar, was not a technical failure or an accident, but a problem that is very rarely seen in the open-wheel categories: the seat belts. After losing some positions at the start, the Australian was forced to return to the pits to allow his mechanics to refasten the seatbelts that had suddenly come loose, with the maneuvers that caused the #12 to lose five laps. The championship, in fact, was decided at that moment, with Palou able to manage the rest of the race without taking too many risks, regardless of the final result.

From lap 13 onwards, that is, from the return to the pit lane of his direct opponent, Palou did not push on the accelerator, even more so in a race characterized by three cautions and continuous changes of strategy that generated new leaders of the race until lap 206. The winner of the numerous stints, between the tire change and the spectacular management of the fuel, especially in the last laps, was finally Colton Hertha. The American from the Andretti team, in a finale not without overtaking and some contact in the noble areas of the standings, crossed the finish line first for the second time this season, securing his first success in 2024 on an oval ahead of the Mexican Pato O’Ward and Josef Newgarden. Only 11th Palou, but with a good enough placing to celebrate a title won in the most unpredictable way in front of an unlucky Power.

Nashville Superspeedway 2024, Race: Finishing Order