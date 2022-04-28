the illuminati, Captain Carter Y Charles Xavier have been confirmed in a new TV spot for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” Characters from Marvel comics and the “What If…?” series and ’90s “X-Men” will appear in what could be the biggest movie in the MCU.

The film starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen will hit theaters next week and fans are waiting.

confirmed illuminati

After several months of incognito, it has finally been confirmed: The Illuminati will appear in the sequel to “Doctor Strange”.

Baron Mordo mentions The Illuminati in “Doctor Strange” 2. Photo: Youtube/Marvel capture

In the most recent TV spot, we see Baron Mordo say “The Illuminati will see you now” just before Strange is imprisoned in a large courtroom-like room.

Captain Carter present in Doctor Strange

Much was said about the possible inclusion of characters from the animated series “What if…?” in this movie, and now we know that at least one will appear.

Captain Carter in “Doctor Strange” 2. Photo: Youtube/Marvel capture

Is about Captain Carter, of whom we only get to see her emblematic shield while facing the Scarlet Witch.

90’s Charles Xavier

Although Patrick Stewart had already confirmed his appearance as Professor X, now a new question has been opened in this TV spot.

Charles Xavier (Professor X) in “Doctor Strange” 2. Photo: Youtube/Marvel capture

In one scene we see Charles Xavier’s hand resting on his iconic yellow chair used in “X-men”, the remembered animated series of the 90s.

Charles Xavier from the 90’s “X-men” series

This leads us to the question: Is this Charles the one from the Fox movies or the one from 90s animation?

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” It opens on May 5 in theaters in Latin America.