The first reactions of Top Gun: Maverick have already emerged. This movie starring Tom Cruise and that it is a continuation of the classic appeared in 1986. And despite the fact that there are a few more weeks to go before its premiere, some lucky ones managed to see it early. Specifically, the people who attended the week to CinemaCon 2022.

in this installment Cruise returns as the aviator who led the 1980s cult classic. Thirty years after Pete “Maverick” Mitchell graduated from his class, the pilot is forced to command new aviators, a responsibility he tried to avoid his entire career. in the Navy. However, he will have to fulfill the mission for the greater good.

After this first screening, people began to comment (without spoilers) on how captivating they found the film, cataloging from this moment on as the best that has appeared in the year 2022.

absolutely loved #TopGunMaverick. Blown away by the cinematography and flying scenes and of course @TomCruise‘sperformance. Rest of the cast was great with special props to @Miles_Teller and @glenpowell. This is the kind of movie you want to see on the biggest screen possible. pic.twitter.com/PIfs2aGi2v — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 28, 2022

The accolades range from Top Gun: Maverick “it is very faithful to the original material”, that it “provokes nostalgia”, “an incredible return of the franchise”, and even it complies by being a “simply perfect” material. Which is why fans are dying to see it now, but this is going to take a while, with its release date being next. may 27th On cinemas.

Surely it would have been great if Tom Cruise was there to witness the criticism from the press and influencers. However, he was unable to attend two of his important events, his own top gun and the announcement of the name for Mission Impossible 7.

editor’s note: Now that the critics agree among the same reporters, it is evident that the emotion to give this film a chance will increase as its release date approaches. Normally seeing this actor is synonymous with fun, so at least the attendees are going to spend some time in the cinema that they find most pleasant.

Via: Collider