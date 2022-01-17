The Austrian David Alaba, current defender of Real Madrid, the Argentine Leo Messi (Barcelona/PSG), the Polish Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) and the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Manchester United) are in the ’11’ 2020-2021 FIFA FIFPRO.

A total of 18,947 footballers from 69 countries voted. Each one chose three players for each position: goalkeeper, defense, midfielder and forward.

The Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma, currently at PSG, is the one who has received the most votes, with 11,955.

The other two who have exceeded 10,000 endorsements have been Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City) and the Argentine Lionel Messi (Barcelona/PSG). The captain of the Albiceleste and the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Manchester United) are in the best eleven for the fifteenth consecutive year, while Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid/PSG) does not appear in the selection for the first time since 2010.

Donnarumma, David Alaba, the Portuguese Ruben Dias (Manchester City), the Norwegian Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) and the Italian Jorginho (Chelsea) are in the eleven for the first time, while the Italian Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Kevin De Bruyne , Frenchman Ngolo Kanté (Chelsea) and Lewandowski are there for the second time.

It is the first time that there is no Brazilian player, while Spanish football has not been left out since 2007.

the 11th of the year

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan/Paris Saint-Germain, ITA)

Defenders: David Alaba (Bayern Munich/Real Madrid, AUT), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus, ITA), Ruben Dias (Manchester City, POR)

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, BEL), Jorginho (Chelsea, ITA), N’Golo Kante (Chelsea, FRA)

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Manchester United, POR), Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund, NOR), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich, POL) and Lionel Messi (Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain, ARG).

