Green pass, Super green pass and exempt activities, but also sickness benefit for covid quarantine at risk for home workers after contact with a positive. And again the anti-price increase measures for electricity and gas bills and refreshments for the activities most affected by the latest anti-covid measures. This is what is being examined by the government, which between Dpcm and dl Sostegni will find itself in the week to deliberate new decisions.

GREEN PASS, SUPER GREEN PASS AND EXEMPT ACTIVITIES

Super green pass and ‘basic’ green pass, shops and activities exempted: yesterday the agreement on the Dpcm linked to the latest decree that introduced, on 5 January last, the vaccination obligation for the over 50s arrived. it must detail the situations in which the ‘reinforced’ green certificate – the one that vaccinated or cured of Covid can exhibit – or the simple green pass will not be required to access it. The discussion that involved the competent ministries, namely Health, Justice, Public Administration and Economic Development on the ‘exempt’ of the basic green pass, lengthened the time for the signing of the Dpcm.

If the first three departments in fact shared the proposal to exempt from the basic green pass – therefore in the pocket not only for vaccinated or cured but also for those who exhibit the result of a negative swab – to activities related to food needs (pizzicagnoli and supermarkets) health (pharmacies and parapharmacies) and of justice (the barracks where you can file a complaint if you are a victim of a crime) that have the criterion of urgency and indifferibility, the Mise was willing to widen the mesh, including in the package, for example , newsagents and tobacconists, as well as shops in general, including, for example, florists, stationers, nurseries, photographers, bookstores, shops where toys or sports items are sold. Therefore all those retail companies listed in list 23 attached to the Prime Minister’s Decree of 2 March 2021.

In the end, a prelude to the agreement – according to what Adnkronos learns from government sources – was the decision to also exempt open-air newsstands, local markets, street traders and gas stations. All those open-air commercial realities, therefore, where the risk of contagion would be lower. The signing of the Dpcm should take place between today – when the text is closed – and tomorrow.

QUARANTINE AND SICKNESS INDEMNITY, DL SUPPORT

Meanwhile, the possibility of recognizing sickness allowance for covid quarantine to workers at home because in contact with a coronavirus infection becomes increasingly remote. According to Adnkronos, in fact, the projections on the cost of the measure are inducing the government to shelve it, excluding the quarantine disease from the support that the government will launch on Thursday. A decree with a limited dowry, which, according to the same sources, should be around 1 billion and two hundred thousand euros, to give breath to the sectors most affected by the latest anti-Covid measures launched by the executive, in particular tourism, sports, entertainment and discos .

BILLS

It is not excluded, however, that the measures against the increase in bills may be postponed by a few days, because it is difficult – according to various sources – for the text to be closed as early as Thursday. But the desire to accelerate emerges from Palazzo Chigi: also yesterday technical meetings were held on the subject, the aim being to close before the vote on the Hill, starting on Monday 24 January.

