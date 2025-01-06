The main futures indices anticipate a upward opening in European stock market equities. The first steps of 2025 translate into a disparate evolution on the floor of the Old Continent with the Ibex 35 and with the Ftse 100 among those that have evolved the best since January 1st. However, the German Dax is above 19,900, so there remains an increase of less than 0.5% of the 20,000 points.

Meanwhile, Asian indices fell this Monday. Investors are awaiting the takeover of Donald Trump as president of the United States and how this translates into an escalation of risk due to imminent trade tensions between China and the United States.

This Monday, the Three Wise Men leave a gift under the tree instead of the traditional charcoal. The Ibex 35 started 2025 on the rise, taking the main Spanish reference to the area of ​​11,650 points. From a technical point of view, this level coincides with the tangency of its bullish direction from October 2022, on the support line of 39,300 points of the Ibex that includes dividends in your quote. This is a clear opportunity to buy the Spanish stock market for Ecotrader analyst Joan Cabrero.

“In the short term, it is interesting to observe how the Ibex 35 has closed the last bearish gap that it had left at 11,600 points. This behavior is a sign of strength which reinforces the possibility that the current rebound could gain greater relevancealthough I am not too much in favor of chasing the prices and thinking that the risks have receded,” says Cabrero. In fact, the expert recommends buying at best risk return equation that the selective presents at current levels.

However, since ecotrader also establishes a stop of protection. The minimum of November last year, 11,300 points (analogous to those 39,300 of the Ibex with dividends) is the reference that separates a bullish scenario from a bearish one for the Spanish stock market. “If the 11,150-11,300 points on the Ibex 35 and, especially, the 39,300 points of the Ibex with dividends are lost, we could face a 10% drop, with the objective at the August lows of 10,300 points. Only at that level would I consider the purchase of the Spanish stock market attractive again,” explained analyst Cabrero.

Bond traders are entering a year with very different expectations than 2024. Bond policies tax cuts and tariffs that Donald Trump will implement will condition the United States Treasury and, by extension, will affect the entire debt market. This already leaves the first impressions on fixed income, especially in the longest maturities of the curve.

So far this year, the US bond yields Ten-year securities are rising at a faster rate than two-year securities, which are below 4.3%. “An immediate announcement along the lines of what Trump has outlined in his social media posts would spur bond sell-offs. Yields would be affected by keeping them below 5%,” commented Bloomberg strategist Come Ram. In the European market, the German ten-year bond stands at over 2.4% while the Spanish one with the same maturity exceeds 3.1%.

Gold: target $3,000 per ounce

The ounce of gold closed 2024 with an increase of 27% until reaching its historical maximums at almost 2,800 dollars. And in 2025 it has everything in its favor to exceed 3,000, according to experts. The three factors that drove the metal’s quoted price will continue to be present in the current year. These are the large purchases of central banks to increase their balance sheet, the flexibility of monetary policies and the role of the gold as a safe haven asset in volatile markets.

At current prices, the Gold should rise 13% to reach $3,000 per ounce. To date, several analysis and investment firms already predict that this figure will be reached at some point during the year. For Bank of America and JP Morgan, the precious metal will most likely reach this new milestone by the end of the year.