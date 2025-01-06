With the Three Kings Day holiday still pending, the Christmas shopping season continues and with it the scams related to online sales. One of these is an SMS supposedly sent by the Shein store with the message “Last reminder: Update your information to ensure your order is shipped. Otherwise, it will be returned to the sender.”. This is a case of smishing: upon accessing, the browser warns us that the website is “dangerous”, and that they could try to steal our data.

The text includes a link in which you supposedly have to update your personal information in order to receive the order. Upon entering, the browser warns that it is a “dangerous” website with which they could be trying to steal our data.

The URL to which the link redirects (kettlepix [.]com) has nothing to do with the official Shein page (es.shein.com/). Herein The fraudulent website claims that we will find detailed information about the delivery of the order and indicates that the shipping fee has not supposedly been paid. By selecting the “pay fee now” option, you redirect to another web page (track.erarslots [.] com) which is also not related to the Shein store.