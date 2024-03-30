'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' launched its first season successfully and comes to an end after five exciting episodes, which told us the journey of Rick Grimes and Michonne for meeting again and returning home together. Precisely, the last episode of the spin-off of the iconic zombie franchise will reveal to us if both characters will be able to return safely to Alexandriabut not before facing and destroying the CRM, as well as overcoming the different obstacles they must overcome in a post-apocalyptic world.

In order not to miss anything from the grand finale of this series, the sixth derivative of the original fiction of 'The Walking Dead', we invite you to read the following note, where we will provide you with all the information you should take into account about its long-awaited premiere .

Watch the trailer for episode 6 of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' HERE

What time does episode 6 of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' come out?

The sixth episode of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' and last of its first season was scheduled to air on Sunday, March 31, 2024. However, due to variations in time zones, in certain regions the episode will not be available until Monday, April 1.

This episode will be broadcast in the United States at 9:00 pm (Pacific time), 11:00 pm (Central time) and 12:00 am (Eastern time). Below is the specific launch schedule for various Latin American countries and for Spain:

Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua: 11.00 pm

11.00 pm Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru: 12.00 am (Monday, April 1)

12.00 am (Monday, April 1) Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico: 1.00 am (Monday, April 1)

1.00 am (Monday, April 1) Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay: 2.00 am (Monday, April 1)

2.00 am (Monday, April 1) Spain: 6.00 am (Monday, April 1).

Where to watch 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live', episode 6?

'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live', chapter 6, which will be titled 'The Last Time'will only be accessible through AMC and its streaming service, AMC+. To access this episode, it is necessary to have a subscription to the aforementioned platform.

Unfortunately, fans of 'The Walking Dead' in Latin America they face the unavailability of this service in their region. However, in Spain, although AMC+ is not offered directly, there is the option to access the platform through Prime Video, where interested parties can subscribe to the service.

How to watch episode 6 of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' ONLINE and FREE?

As previously mentioned, 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' It is not available for viewing in Latin American countries.

This situation has motivated followers of the series to look for alternatives on websites such as Gnula and Cuevana, among other similar services, to be able to watch the most recent episodes. However, it is important to highlight that these sites distribute content illegally, therefore, access to them implies the individual responsibility of each user.

What is 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' about?

“In season 10 of 'The Walking Dead,' after Rick Grimes has been missing for years, Michonne finds evidence that suggests her loved one is alive. With this revelation, she decides to embark on a journey in search of her husband, in an epic love story set in a completely altered world,” is mentioned in the official synopsis of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live'.

What is the cast of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live'?