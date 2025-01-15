The Spanish indicator has concluded with strong increases a day in which the CPI for December in Spain was published, which stood at 2.8% year-on-year. On the other side of the Atlantic, inflation in the US has also been published, which increased in December to 2.9% year-on-year, although core inflation eased unexpectedly to 3.2%. This data, together with that of the PPI published yesterday, have increased the options for the Fed to relax its monetary policy, pushing investors to opt for purchases in both a Wall Street illuminated by bankingwhere increases of more than 2% are recorded, as in the Old Continent. In this context, the Ibex 35 has extended the rebound experienced yesterday, registering a rise of more than 1% until it is close to 11,900 integers.

The Ibex 35 has risen 1.25% to 11,898.5 unitsdriven by Cellnex (+7.42%), a firm that leads the increases after announcing a share buyback program of up to 800 million euros, followed by Solaria Energía (+6.16%) Merlin Prop. (+5 .19%), Acciona (+4.86%) and Acciona Energía (+4.06%). On the other hand, CaixaBank (-1.77%), Bankinter (-0.69%) and Unicaja (-0.45%) lead the declines.

At the same time, the rest of the European stock markets have registered strong increases. The German Dax 40 has risen more than 1.60% up to 20,600 points, while the Euro Stoxx 50 has advanced more than 1% up to 5,000 integers. Besides, the French Cac 40 has gained more than 1% until reaching 7,500 integers. Besides the British FTSE 100 has added more than 1% until touching 8,300 points, in a session in which the British CPI moderated more than estimated in December, giving respite to bonds. For its part, the Italian FTSE Mib has risen more than 1.50% up to 35,600 units.

On a technical level, Joan Cabrero, Ecotrader analyst, recalled that tranquility in the Ibex 35 is assured as long as the indicator remains above 11,300 points“which is the bullish guideline that has been guiding advances since October 2022.” According to the expert, this range also acts as “key support to maintain confidence in a bullish scenario in the short and medium term.”