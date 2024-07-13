Mountain holidays are beneficial for physical and mental health, but not always and not for everyone.There are situations and people for whom it is not advisable, mainly due to physical conditions, age limits and specific health problems.“, explains to Adnkronos Salute Vittore Verratti, doctor, professor of Exercise and Sports Sciences, University of Chieti-Pescara ‘G. D’Annunzio’ and member of the Board of Directors of the Italian Society of Mountain Medicine (Simem).

For whom are they contraindicated?

“People with heart conditions, such as coronary artery disease or heart failure, may find it difficult to cope with the altitude and intense physical activity that often accompany mountain hiking. Likewise, people with respiratory conditions, such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), may experience worsening of symptoms due to the lower oxygen concentration at high altitudes. Very young children and older people may have difficulty managing the physical and environmental challenges of mountain hiking. Children may not have the necessary stamina, while older people may be more susceptible to injury or problems related to blood pressure and breathing at high altitudes,” Verratti points out.

Even people who “are not in good physical condition or who do not have adequate athletic training may find mountain excursions extremely tiring and risky. Lack of training can increase the risk of injury and reduce the ability to manage unexpected situations. People who suffer from anxiety disorders or specific phobias, such as fear of heights (acrophobia), may find the mountain environment particularly stressful and distressing. This can lead to panic attacks or difficulty enjoying the holiday.”

Pregnant women, especially in the last months, Verratti recommends, “should avoid high-altitude excursions due to the risk of complications. Altitude can negatively affect both the mother and the fetus, increasing the risk of hypoxia (oxygen deficiency).”

People “with balance or mobility problems, due to conditions such as multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s or other neurological conditions, may find uneven terrain and mountain trails dangerous. Anyone who falls into one of these categories or is unsure about their suitability for a mountain holiday is advised to consult a doctor before setting off. Also, choosing less demanding routes, staying at lower altitudes and planning frequent breaks can help reduce the risks.”

In conclusion, “although the mountains offer a wonderful and beneficial environment for many, it is important to carefully evaluate your physical and mental conditions before embarking on a holiday at altitude”, concludes Verratti.