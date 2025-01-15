01/15/2025



Updated at 5:42 p.m.





The Territorial Delegation of Health and Consumer Affairs of the Government of Andalusia in Cordova is investigating a food poisoning, after the consumption of pringá montaditos, with 44 people affected, one of them having died, although “it has not been possible to confirm that the cause is the consumption of foods related to the outbreak.”

This has been highlighted to Europa Press by sources from the Board, who have detailed that on the part of the Health Delegation in Cordova An inspection of a premises has been carried out, “sampling of food samples existing in the establishment and monitoring and survey of all cases have been carried out.”

Results

With current data, Health can confirm the existence of “44 cases, of which only three went to health services, with the following results: two negative stool cultures and one negative blood culture from the deceased case.”

The incubation period in these cases was 12 hours and “the suspected food was a montadito de pringá, as it was the only one consumed by all those affected.”









The same sources have added that “the suspected agent is E. Coli and Clostridium perfringens and the food samples are under study. The handlers are also being studied in progress, without being sick”, while “the actions in the establishment continue, with the affected people and the suspicious products.”