The “yellow” level of weather danger was announced by the Hydrometeorological Center due to wind – in Moscow and due to icy conditions until noon on Tuesday – in the Moscow region, follows from the forecast cards on the department’s website.

The territory of the capital region is in the yellow zone, which indicates the potential danger of weather events. In particular, strong winds with gusts of up to 16 m/s and snowstorms are expected in the capital region. And in the Moscow region there is icy conditions.

The warning is in effect until Tuesday 5 December at 12:00.

Earlier on Monday, December 4, weather forecasters predicted cloudiness, light snow, sleet and up to -8 degrees in Moscow.

On December 3, weather forecaster at the Meteo forecasting center, Alexander Ilyin, said that frosts typical for January were expected in Moscow next week. The specialist noted that from Wednesday, December 6, the temperature will not rise above -10 degrees: at night it will drop to -13…-18 degrees.

Before this, on December 1, the head of the Meteo forecast center, Alexander Shuvalov, spoke about the approach of 20-degree frosts to Moscow next week. According to him, on Thursday night the temperature will drop to -23 degrees.