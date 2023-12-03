A few days ago, Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid They announced in style that they will get married and have already made known to their followers the date on which they will seal their love with a wedding. One of the people who would have to be present at this event is Jessica Newton, mother of the bride, but this weekend she made a publication in which she announced that she will make an important trip in the same month in which both they will marry, putting their attendance in doubt.

When will the wedding of Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez be?

The singer and leader of Grupo Néctar announced with a video that, after so much expectation, finally he and Cassandra Sanchez They already have a certain date for the celebration of their civil marriage. They both shared a post showing what they were like a few years ago.

Initially, the information was slipped that this union would take place on November 25, along with the birthday of their first child together. However, the couple themselves denied this version and confirmed that it will take place on Thursday, December 21.

Jessica Newton won’t attend Deyvis and Cassandra’s wedding?

The organizer of Miss Peru revealed on her Instagram account that she will take a trip for her birthday, which is December 19, but she did not give the exact date on which she will take it. This could call into question her presence in the expected marriage of her daughter Cassandra Sánchez and the singer Deyvis Orosco. Therefore, in a publication she clarified whether she will be on one of the most important days of her first-born daughter.

Jessica Newton talks about the marriage of Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez. Photo: Instagram/Jessica Newton

A user asked her if she would spend Christmas in Peru and she responded: “Yes. Like every year, I will travel with ‘Fer’ (her husband) out of Peru for my birthday and we will return for Cassandra and Deyvis’s wedding. “We will spend Christmas together and on December 28 we will go to Spain until February.”explained businesswoman Jessica Newton.

