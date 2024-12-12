The husband of the mayor of Don Benito, convicted of threatening to kill a neighbor in a plenary session

The Provincial Court of Mérida has convicted Benjamín Sánchez, husband of the mayor of Don Benito (Badajoz), María Fernanda Sánchez, for a minor crime of threats and has imposed a sentence of two months and ten days of fine with a daily fee. 12 euros.

The events that occurred in February 2024 during the celebration of a municipal plenary session in which, as was usual until then, the confrontations between the councilor and her husband with the public were the protagonist of a good part of the session since the localist party Siempre Don Benito , governs the city of Badajoz with the PP.

Benjamín Sánchez, as recorded in the proven facts of the sentence, to which Efe has had access, threatened an attendee at the plenary session with expressions such as “I’m going to kill you, I’m going to cut your throat,” while he was doing the gesture of cutting the neck.

The plenary session referred to only had three points on the agenda: reporting on mayoral resolutions, requests and questions, and urgent matters. Once the session concluded, the mayor’s husband threatened one of the attendees for describing the councilor as a “fascist” because she had restricted the possibility of making requests and questions to the points addressed in the plenary session, a decision.

Furthermore, beyond the threats made against a neighbor, Benjamín Sánchez showed a homophobic attitude, as in another plenary session in October 2023, and called one of the attendees a “son of a bitch” and a “faggot.”

All of this was recorded in a video, later spread on social networks, which in turn caused the mayor to confront the journalists who were working in the plenary session. He told the Onda Cero Extremadura professional: “You want morbidity, that’s what you want for the citizens. You cause tension, that’s what you come for. “You don’t give news, you don’t report anything and you hide from the people everything we are doing.”

According to one of the professionals, who was also named, the councilor of Siempre Don Benito, Pilar Aparicio, also accused the journalists of going to the plenary sessions “to provoke,” and upon leaving the municipal building the accusations against the informants continued.

The controversy was echoed even by the Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, Óscar Puente, who shared the video of what happened in the Don Benito plenary session with this message: “I don’t know how our right, with its exquisite and fruity manners, and so given to being scandalized by a tweet, she supports people in government who behave this way. How strange, right?”

Death threats, insults and journalists singled out by the mayor in a new plenary session in Don Benito



It is not the first conviction against the mayor’s husband. A court in Castuera, in Badajoz, convicted him in 2012 of a crime of insult during a confrontation with the mayor and a councilor of Zalamea de la Serena, whom he insulted at the door of the town hall. At that time, Benjamín Sánchez was a councilor for Izquierda Unida, in that town, of which he became mayor.