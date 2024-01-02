We are now in 2024 and Shirogane wanted to greet the arrival of the new year by re-proposing one of its flagships: a splendid one Asuka cosplay with the famous character of Neon Genesis Evangelion themed dress.

Recently ASUS ROG presented a line of Evangelion-style products dedicated to Asuka and the EVA-02, confirming how shrewd Second Children still is today a prominent figure in the anime scene.

Well, the Russian model she's always been a phenomenon playing Asuka: either for the obvious physical resemblance, or for her skill with hairstyles and makeup, or for the imagination used from time to time to give life to new and nice variations.