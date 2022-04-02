THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday, April 2, 2022, 18:51



After a month of rain, the sun was not lacking this Saturday to illuminate the presentation of the most anticipated Bando de la Huerta magazine, after two years of pandemic. The huertanos put on their best clothes for the occasion, headed by the Queen of the Huerta and her ladies, and with the illusion of being able to recover the party in all its splendor.

The magazine presented this Saturday is published by the Federation of Peñas Huertanas of the Region of Murcia, and has collaborators such as the journalist Antonio Botías or Emilio del Carmelo. On its cover the advertising poster of the Bando shines, under the motto ‘For you I wait another two whole years’. The president of the Federation of Supporters Clubs, Juan Pablo Hernández, encouraged Murcians this Saturday to dive into its pages. For his part, the mayor, José Antonio Serrano, celebrated that this act marks the starting signal for the Bando.