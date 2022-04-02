After a very long wait, with the last crates of material from the teams arriving only in the middle of the night, the Argentine Grand Prix has finally begun also for the MotoGP.

But the Termas de Rio Hondo weekend does not stop surprising her, because at the end of the first free practice session, which lasted an hour to make up for part of the time lost with the cancellation of the program on Friday, a driver hoisted himself in front of everyone. that up to 24 hours ago was not even supposed to be in the game.

On Thursday, Honda LCR announced Takaaki Nakagami’s COVID positive, but the delays allowed the Japanese to undergo a new test which tested negative, rushing to Argentina as soon as possible.

Despite arriving at Termas de Rio Hondo only yesterday at midnight, Nakagami lined up everyone with a time of 1’39 “028 which allowed him to lead the Yamaha of world champion Fabio Quartararo by 127 thousandths, who probably gave the feeling of being one of those best placed at the pace level.

The return to the standard carcass seems to have allowed the Hondas to return to shine like in Qatar, as confirmed by the third time of Pol Espargaro, 195 thousandths behind the RC213V branded LCR. But also pay attention to the Aprilia, because the RS-GPs seemed particularly at ease on the depressions of the Argentine track.

Aleix Espargaro set the fourth fastest time, one thousandth behind his brother, but the progression of Maverick Vinales was also remarkable, eighth at just over three tenths. The aspect that should be noted is that the two color-bearers of the Noale manufacturer are the only ones in the top 10 who have not fitted the soft rear tire at the end.

At the moment, among the riders who would have direct access to Q2 there is only one Ducati rider and surprisingly it is Marco Bezzecchi. The Mooney VR46 Racing Team rider, who hadn’t raced here since Moto3, finished with the fifth time just 202 thousandths from the top. Really a remarkable performance, especially if you think that his team is one of those who only received the material this night.

In the top ten we find both Suzuki and both KTM: Alex Rins is sixth, while his box mate Joan Mir occupies the tenth place in a top 10 all enclosed in just 399 thousandths. The RC16s, on the other hand, are respectively in seventh and ninth place with Miguel Oliveira and Brad Binder.

The row of those who would be forced to pass from Q1 at the moment opens with the world leader Enea Bastianini and with the vice-champion of the world in charge Pecco Bagnaia. Both Ducati drivers, however, as well as the two Aprilia riders continued with the medium tire at the rear until the end of the session.

As for the other Italian riders, you have to go down to 16th position to find Luca Marini. Franco Morbidelli was also lagging behind, only 18th with his official Yamaha and also the protagonist of a drittone at turn 1.

In his wake there is also Fabio Di Giannantonio, who in the early stages of the session lost a flap in a contact at the last corner. Lastly, Andrea Dovizioso’s start of the weekend was disastrous, last with a delay of about 1 “6. But for him too, however, the talk of the medium tire at the rear is valid.