Very soon, the inhabitants of The house of the famous of Telemundo will face a transformation in the dynamics of the program, since The production of the contest has announced a surprise that will affect all contestants equally.. This is what is known.

At Tuesday's gala, Nacho Lozano announced that the production was preparing an important change for the program. However, the suspense continued until the next day, when he spoke about the new inhabitants who will come to The house of the famous. “The new celebrities who are going to join the house are on the way. Just as you are hearing it, just as I am saying it: new inhabitants are on the way,” said the Mexican driver.

Nacho Lozano and Jimena Gállego are the hosts of the La Casa de los Famosos galas. Photo:Instagram @jimenagallegotv Share

The news of the new celebrities who will join the reality show promises an important change in the dynamics established between the inhabitants of the Water, Fire and Earth rooms. “They are on their way to completely change life there, to disorient the inhabitants.“, the communicator announced at Wednesday's gala.

When do the new inhabitants arrive at The House of the Famous?



These new celebrities who will join the reality show, transforming the dynamics and providing new strategies to win the contest, They don't have an entry date yet.as revealed by Nacho Lozano himself.

It is expected that there will be three people who will join the cast of the production, To cover the places freed by the departure of Thalí García, Gregorio Pernía and Carlos Gómez and thus ensure that the program lasts as long as it was stipulated. “Obviously, we are going to tell you when these celebrities will enter the house,” Lozano clarified.