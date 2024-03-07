The opening day of the World Sprint Championships is over. Femke Kok set a track record for the 500 meters in Inzell, but is second after Miho Takagi set a track record for the 1000 meters. Defending champion Jutta Leerdam is number three in the rankings. Jenning de Boo occupies third place among the men. Friday is the second and last day of the tournament in Inzell, Germany, where the World All-round Championships will be held on Saturday and Sunday.