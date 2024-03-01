After a first month full of surprises, the production of The House of the Famous Telemundo could take reality to a new level. After the escape of Thalí García, the abandonment of Gregorio Pernía and the expulsion of Carlos Gómez, the head of the house seems to be planning to bring back one of these participants.

In a few weeks, the fourth season of The House of the Famous from Telemundo has shown unforgettable and unique moments for the program's followers. Definitely, An event that shocked many was when Thalí García escaped from the reality show facilities, which led to her being eliminated from the competition. The public was also surprised when Gregorio decided to leave the house.

Another unprecedented event in the history of reality was the expulsion of Carlos Gómez after his violent reaction against Rodrigo Romeh, which was classified as inadmissible by the production. “This type of behavior is strictly prohibited,” the boss told the baseball player, before asking him to leave the facilities immediately. However, the controversial show plans to return one of the former residents to the contest.

Who could return The House of the Famous?



In The House of the Famous the surprises continue and now the boss could be planning the return of one of these three characters to reality. Through a survey on Instagram, the production of the contest conducted a survey to see how much the public wants Thalí to return.

Thalí García shared through her stories that Telemundo was carrying out a vote on networks so that the actress can return to La Casa de los Famosos for one night. Photo: Instagram @thaligarcia

The boss's proposal is that Thalí return for just one night to The House of the Famous, something that the Mexican has said she would love, because when she escaped from the reality show she had not been able to say goodbye to anyone and says she misses her colleagues. Upon finding out that the poll was taking place, the 33-year-old presenter shared a story calling on her followers to vote.

“Stop everything you are doing, you must please go and answer the survey on the official Telemundo Realities account and The House of the Famous because I believe, I sense, that The boss wants me back inside the house one day. They imagine? For God's sake, see the Earth team again, hug them, share with them, say goodbye, I mean, I'm dying, my heart is pounding,” Thalí said in his official profile.