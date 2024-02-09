There are many gaffes, the slips that Joe Biden has accumulated since he has been in the White House. The latest one dates back to last night, during the press conference in which the president reacted angrily to the words of special prosecutor Robert Hur describing him as “an elderly man with memory problems“. Answering questions about Gaza later, the president, speaking about the opening of the Rafah crossing, said he had put pressure on the Egyptian president, but calling him “President of Mexico, Sisi”.

While the day before, during a fundraiser in New York, talking about the first G7 summit he attended in 2021, he said he had spoken of the assault on Congress with Helmut Kohlthe German chancellor between 1982 and 1998 who passed away in 2017, when instead he meant Angela Merkel.

A slip of the tongue from a man who entered the Senate in 1973 and therefore perhaps had his eyes turned to the last century, similar to that of last Sunday in Nevada when, still bringing up his first G7 summit, that of America is back, he confused Francois Mitterrand, president between 1981 and 1995 and who died in 1996, with Emmanuel Macron, also saying “Mitterrand of Germany, I mean of France”.

Also in recent days, on February 6, the president appeared in difficulty, swallowing his words during a press conference, because he couldn't remember the name Hamas. And still speaking of the ongoing wars, the phrase with which, in June 2023, Biden, responding to journalists on Wagner's mutiny, said: “Putin is losing the war in Iraq”, instead of in Ukraine, remained famous.

Also in June last year, Biden welcomed Rishi Sunak to the White House as “Mr President”. Then he immediately corrected himself, but made another small gaffe: “Mr President? I just promoted you, Mr Prime Minister”. According to British constitutional experts, in fact, the role of prime minister must be considered inferior to that of presidents.

In addition to the verbal slips, there are the actual slips made recently by the elderly president: one while he was boarding Air Force One after the NATO summit in Vilnius last July, was tripped on a step of the ladder, but continued to climb.

More worrying was the fall during the graduation ceremony of the Air Force academy cadets the same month: after giving the speech, Biden shook hands with the cadets, and then turned to walk off the stage, falling disastrously. The White House immediately informed that the president was fine and that sandbags placed on the stage had caused the fall.

And then there are those who remember the video, which went viral, of President Biden, then 79 years old, appearing to doze off while following the opening proceedings of the Cop26 climate conference in Scotland in November 2021.