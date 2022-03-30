A still from ‘The House of the Dragon’.

ICR Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 5:27 p.m.



‘The house of the dragon’, the spin-off of ‘Game of thrones’, will be released on August 22 on HBO Max. This was announced this Wednesday by the platform in a statement in which it indicates that the first season of the new fiction will have ten episodes.

Based on “Fire and Blood” by George RR Martin, the series, set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones”, tells the story of House Targaryen.

The fiction stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel and Rhys Ifans. The cast includes Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham , Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes and Savannah Steyn.