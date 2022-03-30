Dubai (Etihad)

Abdullah Nasser Al-Junaibi, First Vice-President of the Football Association, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Professional League, received the delegation of the Bahrain Football Association, headed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali Al Khalifa, Vice-President of the Federation, and Muhammad Rashdan and Ayman Al-Fardan, members of the Federation’s Board of Directors, at the association’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

This meeting comes as a consolidation of the good relations between the two countries, and to enhance means of cooperation for the interest of sports in general, and football in particular, and the League’s endeavor to build bridges of cooperation between various regional and international sports institutions, specifically with the brothers in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, in order to achieve the goals common.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the various departments of the Association, during which the Association’s programs and most prominent projects that are being implemented in accordance with its strategic plan 2020-2030 were reviewed. clubs.

The League reviewed its efforts to support football in general, and the professional league in particular, by allocating the human and financial resources necessary to achieve a promising start for professional football, at the local, regional and international levels, according to a clear vision supported by goals, objectives and strategic initiatives, to be worked on according to a specific timetable. To achieve long-term needs and expectations.