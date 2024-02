Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 12:56



| Updated 1:26 p.m.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Every last detail has been taken care of in opening the Casa de Guevara de Lorca to the public as a museum. The renewed upholstery and restored bargueños, entredoses, chests and consoles would have obtained the approval of its last inhabitant, Concha Sandoval, Baroness of Petrés…