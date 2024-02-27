75,000 euros in damageA man who dived into shallow water in Amsterdam in the summer of 2020 suffered a spinal cord injury and is therefore still unable to walk. The municipality must pay the victim compensation of 75,000 euros plus other costs because insufficient warning was given. The court decided this, as can be read in a judgment published on Monday.
Sebastiaan Quekel
