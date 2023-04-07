Friday, April 7, 2023, 10:47





The House of Culture of Alhama de Murcia will host the exhibition ‘A look at autism’ from April 13 to 20. Its managers are the speech therapist Cristina Martínez and the photographer Juan Pascual Ramón, both with autistic children. The sample will consist of a series of snapshots, taken of children suffering from autism spectrum disorder, taken by Ramón.

“Our goal with this exhibition is to remove all the negativity from autism, because these children can become totally independent,” says the speech therapist and master’s degree in psychopedagogy. She recalls that “in all the schools in Alhama de Murcia there are children who suffer from this disorder, and I insist that they can lead a peaceful life.”