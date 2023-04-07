The debut of an all-electric version of the Ford Puma is expected in 2024. Interestingly, the new SUV will share the platform and the engine with the electric van E-Transit Courier, which the automaker of the blue oval has unveiled in these days: Ford itself announced it, adding that Puma EV and E- Transit Courier they will also share similar specs.

Battery and range

Meanwhile, the first rumors relating to the battery have already begun to circulate: above all we are talking about an accumulator with an included capacity between 50 kWh and 55 kWh, which correspond respectively to those of the Peugeot e-2008, potential rival of the Ford Puma EV, and the E-Transit Courier, with which it will share several elements. Translated numerically, it could be enough for a guaranteed zero-emissions autonomy on a single charge for 370 kilometres in the WLTP mixed cycle.

Engine with different power levels

A look also at what could be the engine that will equip the basic version of the future electric Puma: if it were to use the same engine as the E-Transit Courier, it should guarantee a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 9 seconds flat thanks to its maximum power of 134 HP. As in the case of the battery-powered van, however, it is possible that the electric crossover of the US company will also be offered with different power options.

Price to be defined

It goes without saying that Puma’s EV variant will have a higher list price of those ICE, even if from this point of view Ford has not yet expressed itself. With this new full electric version, the US brand hopes to continue to enjoy the same success that Puma has always had: in fact, we are talking about Ford’s best-selling car in the last two years, also thanks to the decline recorded by Fiesta due to the lack of semiconductors and factory closures.