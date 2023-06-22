A terrible crime has horrified the world: a father lined up his three sons and executed them with a rifle at his home in Ohio, United States.

Last Friday, June 16, the man, identified as 32-year-old Chad Doerman, He admitted in court to have planned the murders.

The mother of the minors was also injured trying to protect her children, but was unable to do so. This is what is known about the terrible case.

“The worst crime I have ever seen,” is how Clermont County Municipal Court Chief Prosecutor David Gast described it during Doerman’s arraignment.

The heartbreaking event and the capture of Doerman

According to the prosecutor’s statements, one of the children tried to run awaybut Doerman “hunted” his son and brought him back to kill him.

The mother, a 34-year-old woman, was shot in the hand while trying to protect her children.

“She was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening,” according to the ‘AP’ agency.

A motorist said that a girl was running down the street saying that her father was killing everything

Authorities arrived at the scene after receiving two worrisome 911 calls.

“One apparently from the mother screaming that her babies had been shot and another from a passing motorist who said a girl was running down the street saying her father was killing everything,” according to a news release from the Office of the Clermont County Sheriff.

When the agents arrived at the house, they found the children of 3, 4 and 7 years old with gunshot wounds and Doerman on a step of the house.

The authorities tried to save them; however, all died on the spot. Doerman was captured.

arraignment

Doerman was indicted on three counts of aggravated manslaughter. and his bail was set at $20 million as he wept as he heard the arraignment.

He was their world, he was their guardian and he executed them in cold blood

Authorities have not disclosed whether there was a motive behind the crime. However, the prosecutor expressed heartfelt words during the hearing.

“This was the man they woke up to every day for protection, love and guidance in all things,” Gast said at the hearing.

And he added: “He was their world, he was their guardian and he executed them in cold blood.”

