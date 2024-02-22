Given the immigration crisis that is being experienced on the border between Mexico and the United States, the state of Texas has undertaken a series of strict measures to prevent more undocumented immigrants from reaching the area, among them the installation of barbed wire along the border division, which has caused a strong debate between local and federal authorities. This has slowed down the effort of the undocumented, who have already made their own underground access. One of the most famous is located in California.

As reported through media such as FoxNews, a few kilometers from the Mexican city of San Judas, a space known as “San Judas Break”, one of the points where most immigrants resort to cross the border illegally and reach southern California, about 130 kilometers east of San Diego.

Since the area is a remote area in the California desert, the border is usually only protected by high valleys of steel and barbed wire, where Undocumented immigrants have managed to open a small gap to enter the territory of the United States with little effort.

In fact, according to some witnesses, This place has been so convenient for immigrants that up to 150 people have been seen passing through in less than a minute. As proof, during a media report C.B.S.nearly 600 immigrants crossed the St. Jude Gap in the time reporters were on the scene.

Republican repaired the San Jude gap on the US border

After it was reported that a huge number of immigrants were using the well-known San Judas Gap to illegally enter the territory of the United States, Kate Monroe, Republican candidate for California's 49th Congressional District, he took on the task of trying to repair the hole.

He told Fox News that the importance of doing so was to prevent a serious risk to national security, which is why the veteran of the United States Marine Corps, also a veteran, decided to visit the place to verify that The barbed wire that had been placed had been thrown to the side and now showed a hole through which it was possible to easily slide towards each side of the border.

In your opinion, Through that gap in border security, terrorists, drugs and human trafficking infiltrate the country, causing the economies of local and national cities to bear the burden of supporting migrants. Considering the previous, decided to buy more than 120 meters of barbed wire and, together with members of his staff, place it along open spaces.