Sergio 'Kun' Agüero missed the best moment of the Argentine National Team in recent times. After having been part of the team that won the Copa América in Brazil in 2021, a heart problem forced him to retire from professional football.

Kun had just been hired by FC Barcelona, ​​where he was going to join up with Lionel Messi. However, everything fell apart in six months: first, Leo went to PSG and then, Agüero was diagnosed with a heart problem.

“This conference is to inform you that I have decided to stop playing professional football. It is a very hard moment, but I am very happy for the decision I made. The first thing is my health,” Agüero said on December 15, 2021.

Kun Agüero, the day he announced his retirement.

“I did everything possible to see if there was any hope, but there hasn't been much,” added Kun, who had been separated from the squad on November 1, while he was undergoing tests.

Agüero did not move away from football: he was very close to the Argentine National Team during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and also participated in Gerard Piqué's Kings League, in addition to becoming a commentator on Twitch and the Star+ platform.

🗣️ Kun Agüero: “Hey, listen, where are they? In the room?” 🗣️ Lionel Messi: “We are in our room.” 🗣️ Kun: “In our… but you never invited me to sleep.” 🗣️ Lionel: “You are a liar because I told you…” One year after this epic stream during the World Cup in Qatar. ♥️🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/8LBPjOiGSc — Ataque Futbolero (@AtaqueFutbolero) December 7, 2023

Is Kun returning? This is the message from your cardiologist

Precisely, on Twitch, Agüero revealed a message that could fuel the hope of playing professional football again.

Kun, in a live broadcast, revealed that he is training on his own and one of his followers asked him if he would be willing to play again for Independiente, the team where he began his career, today coached by Carlos Tévez.

The former soccer player said that he had to ask his cardiologist, Roberto Peidro: “How am I doing for 20 minutes? I don't know if it's 20, but at least 10. 20 is a lot. Imagine that I got injured kicking the goal alone, imagine with two centre-backs. In A break in my waist broke everything. But as long as the heart works I think we are fine. Nothing else happened. How do you see it? Should we do a test, do we do something? What do you think, what can I tell people? ?”, said.

Then, Kun made public the response that Peidro gave him in an audio message: “I would tell you to prepare, that you have hope. Tell him that I told you that you were doing very well and that you have to get physically fit to spend a few minutes there. I see it well, you are doing everything and you had nothing. Let's control you a little more. I don't know if you could last the whole game but do it for a few minutes. If they suit you, it would be great, it would be good. We'll talk about that later, but that's the idea I have,” said the doctor.

Agüero's last game as a professional was on October 24, 2021, when he scored Barcelona's winning goal in the classic that his team lost 2-1 against Real Madrid.

