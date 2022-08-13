The history of the Main Pharmacy on Red Square was published by Telegram-channel “History of Moscow”. The institution was opened in the center of the capital in 1699.

The pharmacy not only sold medicines, but also kept stocks of honey, marshmallow and beer in the basements of the building. In addition, the Main Pharmacy controlled the work of other points of sale of medicines.

The building on Red Square, where the institution was located, burned down in 1737. After that, the Main Pharmacy moved to a house on the corner of Mokhovaya and Bolshaya Nikitskaya streets.

Earlier, one of the oldest pharmacies in Moscow was recognized as an architectural monument. This is a pharmacy in house 6 on Prechistenka, which has been open for 200 years.