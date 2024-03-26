In an event that occurred this Tuesday, March 26a ship collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in the city of Baltimore, Maryland, United States, triggering its collapse.

The bridge, a vital road artery with four lanes and an extension of 17.5 km, represented the main access to the port of Baltimore over the Patapsco River, connecting with Interstate 695, popularly known as the Baltimore Beltway.

The origin of this structure dates back to the 1970s, when traffic congestion during rush hour They demanded the construction of a second crossing at the Port of Baltimore. The magnitude of the project was reflected in its cost, estimated at US$60.3 million.

Work began in 1972 and the bridge was finally opened to traffic on March 23, 1977, according to information provided by the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA).

With annual traffic of 11.3 million vehicles, the Francis Scott Key Bridge became a critical piece of the region's transportation infrastructure.

The legacy behind the name

The bridge owes its name to Francis Scott Key (August 1, 1779 – January 11, 1843), former United States Attorney for Washington, DC, lawyer, writer, and amateur poet.

The naming of the bridge in Key's honor, according to the MDTA, is based on a highly relevant historical event: his presence at the bombardment of Fort McHenry on the night of September 12, 1814.

It is estimated that the bridge passes about 90 meters from the place where Key witnessed this episode, which would later inspire the creation of 'The Star-Spangled Banner', the United States national anthem.

