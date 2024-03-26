The U.S. Embassy based in Mexico City has shared through the Department of State a job opportunity to fill a position in economics and international relations.

With an annual salary of $540 thousand 572 pesos Mexicans and a wide variety of benefits, the job offer is a great opportunity for professional growth.

The position available at the United States Embassy in the Mexico City it is like Economic advisorand involves leading and coordinating activities related to economic, energy, environmental, scientific and health issues.

Among the tasks that the economic advisor must carry out, the following stand out:

Preparation of economic reports to support strategic decision making

Coordination with various internal and external areas to promote economic development

Analysis and evaluation of economic and energy policies both nationally and internationally

If you are interested in the vacancy, here we leave you the requirements What you must gather to work at the United States Embassy:

Degree in areas such as international relations, political science, economics, environmental sciences, public health, physics, chemistry, biology, engineering or other related fields

Minimum experience of 5 years in analysis of economic and energy issues

Advanced command of computer programs

Fluency in English and Spanish

The position offers a annual salary of $540,572 pesos Mexicans, with a working day of 40 hours per week and the following benefits:

– Medical insurance and life insurance

– 20 days off on holidays in the United States and Mexico

– 17 days of vacation from the first year

– Incorporation into the IMSS, AFORE and INFONAVIT

– Training opportunities abroad to further develop professional skills

All interested parties who meet the requirements can apply through the official website of the United States Department of State or following this link until April 11, 2024.