Holy Week in Lorca lived this Good Friday the culminating moment of the processions. The Procession of the History of Salvation filled the streets of the city center to the flag, locals and tourists, who dressed in red, purple, blue, black and white and participated in one of the great days for the people of Lorca.

The spectacular images of the procession began in the Rosario Chapel, to continue along Lope Gisbert, Príncipe Alfonso and Santa Paula streets, until its final explosion on Juan Carlos I avenue. There, with the stands with hardly a free space, where they More than 10,000 people congregated, whites and blues faced each other in a continuous cheering for their patron saints, the Virgen de la Amargura and the Virgen de los Dolores. Accompanied by La Verónica, carried by women, by Cristo del Perdón and Cristo de la Sangre, among others, the two stood out with a time that allowed us to show off the spectacular embroideries of carvings and representations of horsemen and characters.

The procession of the History of Salvation this Good Friday was attended by the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, a regular at the celebration given his Lorca origin. In addition, in the area of ​​the Presidency, it was possible to see the Secretary of State for Telecommunications, María González Veracruz, the Minister of the Presidency and Tourism, Marcos Ortuño, and the regional president of Vox, José Ángel Antelo.