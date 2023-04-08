These are the words of the former gieffino: “My work represents my future”

Over the past few hours the name of David Donadei has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip magazines for some revelations that have not gone unnoticed at all. In fact, it seems that the former gieffino has decided to leave the world of TV forever: let’s find out what his words were.

Davide Donadei seems to have no doubts: he will no longer be present on television. After his participation in Men and women and al Big Brother VIP, the former tronista has revealed that he has decided to step away from the world of entertainment for a while to devote himself to what is the Work of his life.

To make public the news it was Davide himself with a shot shared on his Instagram page. To the image in question the former competitor of Big Brother VIP accompanied these words:

Guys, it’s okay to participate in television programs, sponsorships, hosted, but you need to be clear that the real world is something else.

And, continuing, the ex boyfriend of Chiara Rabbi then added:

My work represents my future and my security and balance. Those who live hoping for a desperate eternal “success” die. Also, we are not Hollywood actors, but ordinary people with a few thousand more social followers than the average. Long live the work.

There were many who commented positively on the choice that David Donadei he shared with his followers. Among the many comments written in favor of him we can read: