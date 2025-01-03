It is well known that in mixed martial arts (MMA) retirements, on many occasions, are temporary. Wrestlers are probably the professional athletes who take the longest to compete between events, and they usually have a hard time hanging up their gloves permanently. These days, the return of Donald Cerrone, a UFC legend who, after being defeated by another legend in July 2022, decided to leave the ‘game’, has been very popular.

However, now, after more than two years away from the octagon, the Cowboy has set to work to return and execute the last two ‘shots’ of his professional career. At 41 years old, the American fighter has re-entered the UFC anti-doping program and, after a six-month wait, could once again compete above the octagon of the largest MMA league in the world. This could happen in the summer of 2025.

“I just re-entered the testing pool.”Cerrone noted during an episode of ‘The Pacman Jones Show’ last Friday. «I have to be clean for six months. We will probably return in June or July. I’ll be back for two more (fights). Just two more. I promised my wife, no matter what happens, no matter the results, two more and that’s it», stated this historic fighter.

The truth is that this leads us to a hypothetical scenario in which facing the Asturian Joel Álvarez could be a real option. After his victory against Drakkar Klose, the one from Gijón asked Donald Cerrone, as he has been an admirer of the American for many years. Furthermore, the fact that Cowboy has competed at both lightweight and welterweight in the past opens up both options for Joel, who has moved his intention to move up to welterweight. Although on a sporting level it would not take him very far, the reality is that it is the fight that would excite El Fenómeno the most, so he could be pushing for it next summer.