Prescription lenses and sunglasses used to be two separate accessories. Today, however, customer demand and the rise of eye-related issues have led to a boom in prescription sunglasses. More brands have since added this hybrid innovation to their stores. To illustrate, GlassesUSA alone carries more than 1,343 options for prescription sunglasses from well-known brands, such as RayBan, Oakley, Coach, and Armani. Some eyewear retailers even offer special tinting services wherein their prescription shades, available in a wide range of styles, can be polarized, tinted, or mirrored. This underscores the growing innovation and demand for prescription sunglasses.



But just why are prescription sunglasses growing in popularity? And are they the right product for you? In this article, we take a closer look at the pros and cons of buying prescription lenses.

Pros of prescription sunglasses

Prescription sunglasses conveniently combine the accessibility of prescription lenses with the UV protection of shades. This can be life-changing for those who wear glasses but lack protection from the glare of the sun or those who have to wear contact lenses in order to wear their sunglasses. Contact lenses can be irritating when worn with sunglasses and can easily cause discomfort or exposure to eye infections. At the same time, leaving your eyes unprotected despite wearing glasses leaves room for sun damage.





Because sun damage places eyes at risk for many complications, some glasses wearers choose to compromise their vision and simply wear sunglasses on especially sunny days. However, this isn’t practical and can increase eye fatigue. Furthermore, blurry vision can be dangerous and uncomfortable, especially in scenarios that require clear focus, such as driving. Many drivers wear sunglasses to protect their vision from sudden glare. Prescription sunglasses can offer this protection, as well as ensure safe driving.





There are currently different prescription sunglasses available in the market — and many of them are built for specific purposes such as sports or driving. After 2021, these have become easier to buy than ever before, and some are designed specifically for sporting activities, such as Oakley’s sports sunglasses, which come with prescription lenses. Their Frogskins and Flak Beta brands are often seen providing protection for runners, climbers, and other athletes, but they can be paired with your required lenses to keep your eyesight sharp as well. It means there are prescription sunglasses for every occasion: sports, driving, or just chilling outdoors.





Indeed, more retailers across the global prescription lens market have since done their part to attract customers with flexible payment options and promos. Case in point, Glasses.com and Klarna even allow you to pay for your purchase in four equal payments so that you can shop their catalog of prescription sunglasses without worrying about interest or unauthorized purchases. This expands your options when shopping for prescription sunglasses, allowing you to pick freely from the likes of Oakley and the classic sunglasses from Ray-Ban, such as Wayfarer and Aviators.

Cons of prescription sunglasses



Despite prescription sunglasses’ many benefits, many customers may still shy away from purchasing them due to their expensive price point. Prescription sunglasses tend to be more costly than non-prescription lenses because they require a special mirror coating to reduce glare without reducing a person’s clarity of vision. It doesn’t help that your prescription may change over time, and changing the prescription for your sunglasses is a little more complicated than simply buying a new set of contacts or regular glasses from your eye doctor.





Take note, however, that the fact you won’t need contacts anymore and that you are less vulnerable to sun-induced eye damage does balance out the cost. Some retailers, such as Coastal, focus on selling discounted products for those with a more limited price range. They can help you find prescription sunglasses with the features and types of lenses you need and fall within your budget.





Besides the price, the additional bulkiness tends to discourage users. Having prescription sunglasses means that you’ll need to carry an extra set of glasses along with your regular glasses. If you are a frequent sunglass user, however, this could soon become a natural practice.





In conclusion, don’t hesitate to explore the prescription sunglasses market before making a purchase. While there are considerations to owning them, prescription sunglasses could easily become a worthy investment if you are careful when choosing the features and types of lenses that best fit your needs.