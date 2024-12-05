Having a child in Spain today is more expensive than before. Specifically, 29% more than in 2018 and 13% more than in 2022, according to a report published on Tuesday by Save the Children. Raising a child in our country involves an average outlay of 758 euros per month, a figure that varies depending on age and the autonomous community in which you live, with Catalonia being the most expensive region with an average cost that rises to 938 euros per month. , and closely followed by Madrid, with 896 euros.

Food and housing are, according to the report, the main responsible for this increase, as they are also the factors most affected by inflation in the last two years, having increased their prices by 26% and 63%, respectively. In particular, the additional cost of housing for a family with one child amounts to 92 euros per month, a figure that, added to household supplies, reaches 135 euros per child. Thus, according to the NGO, this increase contributes to the economic burden of families and means that 900,000 Spanish households cannot bear the costs of parenting —not even dedicating all their resources—, and that 43% of minors live in homes with “serious difficulties” to face unforeseen expenses (four points more than two years ago).

On the street the testimonies are diverse, but there is a common denominator in the economic weight that upbringing represents. Cindy, mother of an 18-year-old girl, sums it up this way: 20 minutes: “Emotionally, having a child is priceless. Economically, it is infinite.” Nuria, mother of another 18-year-old girl, agrees with her, and adds that studies and clothes are what she spends the most on. Precisely, the age group with the most expenses is adolescence – from 13 to 17 years old – with an average cost of 807 euros per month, according to the study. In this way, the fact that parenting is more expensive has become a barrier when it comes to becoming parents again. “If it weren’t so expensive, I would have more children,” Nuria assures.

“Expenses exceed 800 euros per month”

Celia, mother of two children aged six and four, confesses to this newspaper that right now – although she would like to have more – “it is impossible”: “My children are still small, and even so the costs between school, dining room, clothes and food exceeds 800 euros per month. Everything is much more expensive in general. Thus, like many other families, they have adopted Saving strategies, such as reusing clothes or books from friends or family with older children. “My friends give me clothes that their children are too small for, and then I give my children’s clothes to other friends. We all recycle,” says the woman.

Save money on leisure and travel It is another of the saving measures that Unai and Amanda take at home. “We have a six-year-old girl and a four-year-old girl. Between school, dining room, clothes and food we spend about 700 euros a month, and we try to save especially when leaving home,” they assure this medium. Along these lines, Luis – father of three children aged six, eight and 18 – explains that they also try to cut expenses starting with family entertainment. “The weekly shopping bill has changed a lot, every week we get scared when we go shopping. The difference is very big, and now we even look at the type of fish we buy to control prices,” says the man.

However, mothers like Amaia maintain that, despite the expense, both she and her partner are considering having more children. “We have a four-year-old little girl who costs about 500 euros a month. What we notice the increase in prices most is in the supermarket ticket, because obviously it is different to buy for two than for three. But, in any case, It is worth the expense for everything they give you.and we do consider having another child,” she adds convinced.