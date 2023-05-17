The Help: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 1

Tonight, Wednesday 17 May 2023, at 21.30 on Rai 1 The Help, a 2011 film directed by Tate Taylor and starring Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jessica Chastain, Octavia Spencer, Allison Janney and Sissy Spacek. The subject of the film is based on the novel The Help (2009) by Kathryn Stockett, childhood friend of director and screenwriter Tate Taylor. The film received numerous international awards, among which the Academy Award to Octavia Spencer for best supporting actress stands out. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Jackson, Mississippi, year 1963. Eugenia Phelan, known as Skeeter, is a white girl who, after graduating, returns home to her parents, wealthy landowners. Unlike her peers, now married and completely dedicated to the family, Skeeter’s primary goal is her professional fulfillment. For this she concentrates on the small job she gets at a city newspaper, while trying to undertake an editorial project with an important New York publishing house, in which the influential Miss Stein is willing to give her better support.

Skeeter looks around and finds the situation in the state of Mississippi increasingly anachronistic, deeply characterized by segregation and racism. In Jackson, many African American women work as housekeepers for wealthy white families and are forced to suffer humiliation and discriminatory treatment, such as eating using their own dishes and staying well away from the table where the whole family helps themselves. Aibileen Clark is an African-American woman who has spent most of her life raising white children and who recently lost her only child in an accident at work without anyone helping him. She now works with the immature Elizabeth and her main task is to look after her little girl, of which she is now practically the real mother. Minny Jackson is also a maid, with a particularly thorny character, married to a violent man and mother of five children.

Skeeter, for his editorial project, thinks it could be original and interesting to tell the condition of these black maids, precisely from their point of view. Aibileen, despite her doubts and fears, agrees to help Skeeter, ending up involving Minny too, convinced by the growing unease in the working environment. In fact, Minny was fired by Hilly Holbrook because she used the domestic bathroom, instead of going to fulfill her needs outside her, as her duty. The gesture, actually caused by a storm of wind and rain that prevented her from leaving the house, was an open challenge to the recent decision by white families in the city to assign separate bathrooms to black people on duty at their homes.

The Help: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of The Help, but what’s the full cast for the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Emma StoneEugenia “Skeeter” Phelan

Viola DavisAibileen Clark

Octavia SpencerMinny Jackson

Jessica ChastainCelia Foote

Bryce Dallas Howard as Hilly Holbrook

Mike VogelJohnny Foote

Allison JanneyCharlotte Phelan

Sissy Spacek: Mrs. Walters

Chris LowellStuart Whitworth

Ahna O’ReillyElizabeth Leefolt

Anna Camp: Jolene French

Brian KerwinRobert Phelan

Leslie JordanMr. Blackly

Dana IveyGrace Higgenbottom

Cicely Tyson Constantine Bates

Mary SteenburgenElaine Stein

Aunjanue Ellis: Yule Mae Davis

David OyelowoPastor Green

Nelsan EllisHenry, the waiter

Ashley JohnsonMary Beth Caldwell

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Help on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Wednesday 17 May 2023 – at 9.30 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.