Next January 20 it can be seen on Star Plus “The Heir: The Freestyle Dynasty”, reality show whose mission is to find the next great figure of freestyle. Among the participants are five champions of the genre. Among them are Aczino (Mexico), Jaze (Peru), Skone (Spain), Dtoke (Argentina) and Káiser (Chile).

For several weeks, the show will follow five mentors in the process of recruiting the next freestyle stars. Men and women from various cities in Latin America and Spain will be part of an arduous training and competition in the studio. Their work will lead them to consecration and keep the final prize.

Trailer of “The heir to freestyle”

What is the prize of the show?

With the passing of each episode, the competitors, grouped into “clans” and with the guidance of the mentors, will face each other in battles, which will serve to progressively eliminate them. Whoever is last will take the sum of $50,000.

“The heir to freestyle” will feature the participation of prominent DJs athena Y sonicko, who will accompany each one in their battles with beats. So too, Outstanding personalities from the world of freestyle will be part of the show with special collaborations.

“The heir: the freestyle dynasty”: the new series of Star +. Photo: Star +

