The same source who had recently reported the existence of Metal Gear Solid Remakei.e. the Spanish site Areajugonesnow insists on the issue, reporting that the presentation is near and should probably take place in the first months of 2023.

The question had emerged in recent months and had obtained a certain resonance also due to a series of cross corridor rumors on the subject, as well as several oversights that could go in the direction of an incoming Metal Gear Solid Remake. The problem is that Areajugones said that the presentation would probably take place during the The Game Awards 2022which however did not happen.

However, the site returned to the matter confirming the information and correcting it, claiming that it was not sure that the presentation would take place during the Geoff Keighley event. According to reports from the site, “the same source who initially gave us the information reiterates that the announcement will be made in near futurenot necessarily at The Game Awards,” which is pretty obvious at this point.

“The announcement of Metal Gear Solid Remake should take place before May 2023, but more likely in the first months of the year, especially between February and March 2023“. This would therefore be the probable period for the announcement or presentation of the remake in question, which would therefore remain at stake according to this corridor rumor. In any case, let’s take it with a grain of salt, although the recent presentation of Silent Hill 2 now induces us not to rule out such an idea a priori.