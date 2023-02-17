She found out she lost her twins after a hospital visit, the little hearts no longer beat: Ester Glam’s sad post

Esther Glamformer suitor of Men and women, announced on her Instagram profile that she had lost the twins that were growing in her womb. News that broke her heart and saddened all her many followers. Many of her clung to her pain.

A black photo, as a sign of mourning, which appeared on his Instagram profile and accompanied by these very sad words:

Unfortunately today following a visit to the hospital we discovered that the hearts of our twins are no longer there. Needless to tell you how much pain we are in right now. We just hope to be able to recover as quickly as possible, to be able to take full care of our children as we did before. Let’s hug. Esther and Luke.

The former suitor had announced the pregnancy last January. Together with her partner and father of her children, they had started choosing names. Smiling, a week ago, she had revealed to her virtual friends that the names for the girls had already been decided, but that in her heart she was rooting for two boys. And she had then asked for a name advice.

Only a parent who has lost a child can understand pain by Ester Glam and her partner Luca Baldacci.

In the Instagram stories, published after the post, the former suitor revealed that she felt it, even if she can’t explain why:

I felt it a bit, I don’t know why. I’m calm, you know how I feel. The pain is there but we always find the bright side. Nature has run its course and we cannot change it. It could have happened much longer and everything would have been more difficult. So I always say that it went well.

Ester Glam and Luca Baldacci are already parents of two beautiful boys: Gabriel born in 2019 and Brando born in 2021.