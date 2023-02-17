Former governor was accused of administrative impropriety in the integration works of Line 4 with Line 1 of the subway

The former governor of Rio de Janeiro Sérgio Cabral and the former CEO of RioTrilhos Sebastião Rodrigues Pinto were acquitted of the charge of administrative impropriety. The case involves the absence of a bidding process and the execution of 3 additive terms in the contracting of the contractor for the integration works of Line 4 with Line 1 of the subway.

The decision was taken by Judge Bruno Bodart, from the 3rd Public Treasury Court of the Capital. The information was confirmed on Thursday (16.Feb.2023) by the press office of the TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro). In the same process, the former engineering director of the company Bento José de Lima and CBO Engenharia Ltda.

The judge understood that there were no elements to convict Bento José de Lima, Sebastião Rodrigues Pinto Neto, the former CEO and Engineering director of Rio Trilhos, Tatiana Vaz Carius and Heitor Lopes de Sousa Júnior, the civil servants Air Ferreira and Nelson de Paula Ferreira Júnior for administrative impropriety for the alleged “overpricing due to excessive prices compared to the market”.

Bento José de Lima, Heitor Lopes de Sousa Júnior and CBO Engenharia also responded to 3 accusations involving measurement of a quantity greater than that effectively executed in the supply and application of shotcrete, incorrect measurement of spreading and compaction services of materials destined for the out and overbilling due to improper measurement of transport to the outhouse.

Sérgio Cabral’s defense was manifested in a note. Patrícia Proetti, Tayná Duarte and Rodrigo Feitoza, Cabral’s lawyers, considered that justice was done in the process.

“Line 4, dreamed of for so many decades by the residents of Rio, was taken off the drawing board by the Cabral government. His executioners, in recent years, generated a series of criminal and civil lawsuits without foundation and of a persecutory nature. The 3rd Public Treasury Court of Rio de Janeiro did justice”, they said.

In addition to the 3 accused, the employees and inspectors of the contract Luiz Reis Pinto Moreira, Eduardo Peixoto D’Aguiar, João Batista de Paula Júnior, Marco Antônio Lima Rocha and Francisco de Assis Torres, all from RioTrilhos, were acquitted.

The judge also denied the Public Ministry’s request to return approximately R$ 39.5 million to the public coffers.

With information from Brazil Agency.