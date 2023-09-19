His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received today his brother, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain. During the meeting that took place in the Qasr Al Bahr Council in Abu Dhabi, their Highnesses exchanged friendly brotherly conversations…and discussed a number of issues related to the affairs of the nation and the citizen, which is at the core of development plans and at the top of the leadership’s priorities and vision for the future to be an essential and effective element in the national development process. The UAE is progressing and enhancing its gains.

Their Highnesses also exchanged greetings and friendly conversations with the guests of the Qasr Al Bahr Council, who congratulated their Highnesses on the historical civilizational achievements that the UAE continues to achieve in the field of space, especially its recent completion of the longest space mission in Arab history.

The Qasr Al Bahr Council was attended by: His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun. Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain Region, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, His Highness Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Office, and a number of officials and citizens.