“We welcomed Prénatal’s invitation to participate in the ‘Generation G’ project with great enthusiasminitiative of great importance which has the fundamental objective of supporting families, today and always at the center of our work, our projects and our truest interest. Through play, children express themselves, grow and test themselves, and by playing their parents are close to them, building a more intimate relationship. For us, play is the most natural language for children and a fertile meeting ground for the whole family. Clementoni has always based its work on this foundation and it is this awareness that pushes us to put children and parents at the center of our thoughts. We therefore deeply believe in this project which looks to the future by supporting the fundamental social relevance of being a parent.” Giovanni Clementoni, CEO of Clementoni SpA, said this during the press conference to present the ‘Generation G’ project promoted by Prénatal with the Ministry for the Family, in collaboration with Moige, held today in Rome (Palazzo Ferrajoli in Rome).