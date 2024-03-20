Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, made a phone call with His Excellency Vladimir Putin, during which he congratulated him on his re-election as President of the Russian Federation for a new presidential term during the elections that took place recently.

His Highness expressed his wishes to President Vladimir Putin for success in leading his country and achieving the aspirations of his people for further progress and prosperity during the next stage. He looks forward to continuing to work together to strengthen the relations of the two countries and their strategic partnership in a way that serves their mutual interests and for the good of their two friendly peoples.

For his part, the Russian President expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the President of the State for his congratulations and the sincere feelings he expressed towards Russia and its people.

During the phone call, the two sides stressed their mutual keenness to strengthen the relations of the two countries and push their strategic partnership to broader levels of cooperation and joint work to serve their common interests.