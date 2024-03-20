Rare posted on YouTube the Sea of Thieves 2024 Preview Event, i.e. an event that aims to provide various previews on news coming soon over the course of the year for the pirate game, within the Season 12, 13 and 14 coming in the next few months.
These are only a few points for each season, with more in-depth details which will then be presented closer to the release of the various seasons, but in the meantime they can give an idea of some evolutions which are destined to arrive in the next period, within 2024.
Season 12 will bring new weapons like throwing daggers and double-shot pistols, as well as new cannons and throwing tools like Scattershot (with wider fire), Bone Caller (a throwing tool that summons skeletons), and Wind Caller, which can have various effects.
All ready for the arrival on PS5
Season 13 brings with it a new ship and a special event: “The Burning Blade”, which once defeated can be conquered, also equipped with considerable firepower and a crew of skeletons at its disposal.
Season 14 finally brings some new stealth mechanics, including the ability to hide inside treasure chests, darts to throw, traps that can be thrown and a multi-purpose grappling hook.
Recall that Sea of Thieves will arrive on PS5 on April 30, 2024 and was immediately the most booked game on the Store when pre-orders opened, with Sony helping Rare create the PS5 version.
#Sea #Thieves #Season #Rare #announces #features
Leave a Reply