Rare posted on YouTube the Sea of ​​Thieves 2024 Preview Event, i.e. an event that aims to provide various previews on news coming soon over the course of the year for the pirate game, within the Season 12, 13 and 14 coming in the next few months.

These are only a few points for each season, with more in-depth details which will then be presented closer to the release of the various seasons, but in the meantime they can give an idea of ​​some evolutions which are destined to arrive in the next period, within 2024.

Season 12 will bring new weapons like throwing daggers and double-shot pistols, as well as new cannons and throwing tools like Scattershot (with wider fire), Bone Caller (a throwing tool that summons skeletons), and Wind Caller, which can have various effects.