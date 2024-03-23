His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, arrived today in Cairo on a fraternal visit to the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.

Upon his arrival with the accompanying delegation to Cairo International Airport, His Highness was greeted by His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

During a short break in the VIP Hall, His Excellency the Egyptian President welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the accompanying delegation, and they exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan and friendly conversations that express the depth of the fraternal relations that bring together the two countries and their brotherly peoples.

During the visit, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is accompanied by a delegation that includes: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Office, and His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Council. The Supreme Council for National Security, His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, His Excellency Jassim Mohammed Buataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance in Abu Dhabi, Member of the Executive Council, His Excellency Mohammed Ali Mohammed Al Shurafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, Member of the Executive Council, and His Excellency Ahmed Mubarak. Ali Al Mazrouei, Head of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs, Faisal Al Bannai, Secretary General of the Advanced Technology Research Council, and Maryam Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt.