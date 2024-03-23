A few sweet words and a shot of them together as children, during a trip to the mountains. So James Middleton, Kate's younger brother, supports the Princess of Wales after the official announcement of the disease on Friday. «Over the years we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too” reads the caption of the post posted on Instagram a few hours after the news broke and accompanied by the emoji of a mountain and a heart.

The first to break the silence, after the video shot on a bench in Windsor, was King Charles, He is also being treated for cancer . “I am so proud of Catherine for her courage in revealing her illness. You have all my support »said the sovereign, who in recent weeks has reduced his official commitments.

Princess Kate's younger brother, James Middleton, on Instagram with the nickname @jmidy, announced the release of his first biography on September 26th. His name is Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life and talks about his dog's incredible life and the beneficial influence it has had on his mental wellbeing. James Middleton, first in the family business and since 2020 on his own with the line of pet food called Ella, is married to the French financial analyst Alizée Thevenet and father of Inigo, born last October.

