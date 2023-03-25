His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a cable of congratulations to Her Excellency Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou, President of the Hellenic Republic, on the occasion of her country’s independence anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, sent a similar cable of congratulations to His Excellency President Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum sent a similar cable of congratulations to His Excellency Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic.